BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will face its biggest test of the season to date when the Cru plays host to Hardin-Simmons University this Saturday at 6 pm at Crusader Stadium. The game features the only two unbeatens in the American Southwest Conference in a clash between top ten nationally ranked programs.

UMHB (4-0, 3-0 ASC) is coming off a 77-7 victory at Southwestern University last Saturday in the 2018 home opener for the Cru. UMHB forced eight turnovers and scored four defensive touchdowns and a special teams TD in that victory. Hardin-Simmons (4-0, 3-0 ASC) knocked off East Texas Baptist 59-17 last Saturday in Abilene behind 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Cru will come into the game ranked second in the country by both the American Football Coaches Association and D3football.com. HSU is ranked sixth nationally by the AFCA and is #7 in the country in the D3football.com Poll. UMHB also has the top scoring offense in the nation while the Cowboys lead the country in total offense per game. If all of that didn’t make this a big enough game, add in the fact that the winner of the UMHB-HSU game has gone on to win at least a share of the ASC title in each of the last 20 years, and the contest takes on even more meaning to both teams.

“It is so neat to be in a situation where so much is riding on one football game,” UMHB Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “You work so hard to put yourself in position to play or coach in a game like this one. It means so much to whichever team wins the game on Saturday. You don’t have to say much to the guys this week. It is going to be a great atmosphere and they understand the importance of this game. Hardin-Simmons is a very talented and very good football team and this will be a big challenge for us as we continue to develop as a football team.”

UMHB will be hosting its second annual “Touch Downs” night in connection with Down Syndrome Awareness month. Athletes with Down Syndrome will have the opportunity to score a touchdown at halftime and will also serve as cheerleaders and Sader Belles during the game. Families and caregivers of people with Down Syndrome and families of other special needs children who wish to attend the game and support the event will be admitted free to the game by referencing “Touch Downs” at the ticket gate.

For more information on parking, traffic flow and game day events, please visit the following link: http://www.umhb.edu/stadium/directions-and-parking. Hardin-Simmons fans are encouraged to enter the stadium through ticket window #3 at the southeast corner of Crusader Stadium.

Saturday’s game will also be broadcast live on K101.7 FM and through the station’s web site with the pre-game show starting at 5:30 PM. UMHB will provide free live video streaming and live statistics for the game with access to both available at the following link: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/umhb/.

