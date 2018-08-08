BELTON, Texas – The 2018 edition of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will report to campus on Saturday, August 11th. Student-athletes will spend that first day in physicals, testing, equipment check-out and meetings. The first practice of the 2018 fall camp will be held on Sunday, August 12th, with a full-team workout at 5:30 pm. The team will hold split practices Monday through Wednesday with newcomers hitting the field at 7:45 am and the returners following at 9:30 am. The two groups will have their first practice in pads on Thursday, August 16th. Newcomers will start at 6:30 am with the returners to follow at 9 am. The Cru is expecting 238 players to report to fall camp. That group includes 85 returners and 153 newcomers to the program.

The Cru expects to return five starters on both sides of the football and 42 total lettermen this season. UMHB is coming off a 14-1 season that ended with a 12-0 loss to Mount Union in Stagg Bowl XLV. The Cru finished #2 in the nation and won its 15th American Southwest Conference championship with a 9-0 league record. UMHB will kick off the 2018 season at Albright College on September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania.

