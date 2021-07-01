UMHB forced to change men's hoops schedule

After the American Southwest Conference canceled its games at UT-Dallas and Ozarks, UMHB was quickly able to replace those games.

BELTON, Texas — The UMHB men's basketball team's weekly schedule looks different Wednesday than it did when the team woke up.

The school's athletic department announced Wednesday its men's basketball games at UT-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks on Saturday have been canceled.

The Crusaders were able to schedule replacement games at home this weekend, thought. UMHB will host conference foe Concordia Texas for a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Friday and an exhibition game against Div. II Midwestern State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Cru is 3-2 this season and has seen multiple games canceled or postponed. A Dec. 10 non-conference game at UT-Dallas was canceled and a non-conference road trip against conference foes East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau was postponed to the end of December, too.

A spokesperson for the UMHB athletic department said there is no make-up date worked in to the ASC schedule this season and it's unclear whether the games will be rescheduled.

UMHB's conference opener is now scheduled to be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 against Louisiana College at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.

The UMHB women's basketball team is unaffected and it is still scheduled to open conference play this weekend at UT-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks on Saturday.