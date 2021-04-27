UMHB Golf claims eighth ASC tournament title

BROWNWOOD, Texas — The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor golf team won its eighth ASC Tournament title on Tuesday.
They cruised to the victory, with nine strokes separating them and UT Dallas, the team that finished second. With the win, UMHB gets an automatic bid to the NCAA D3 National Championships.
Ari Saldana also won individual medalist honors after shooting 70-70-74=214.
The two-day, 54-hole tournament was played on a par-72, 6,959-yard layout at The Hideout Golf Club in Brownwood. The national championships will be played from May 11- May 14 at at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.