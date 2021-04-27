UMHB Golf claims eighth ASC tournament title

The Cru golf team is heading back to Belton with another title.

BROWNWOOD, Texas — The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor golf team won its eighth ASC Tournament title on Tuesday.

They cruised to the victory, with nine strokes separating them and UT Dallas, the team that finished second. With the win, UMHB gets an automatic bid to the NCAA D3 National Championships.

Ari Saldana also won individual medalist honors after shooting 70-70-74=214.