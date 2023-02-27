UMHB to host first, second round of NCAA DIII Men's Basketball Tournament

UMHB will act as a host site for the Texas pod of teams which includes the Crusaders

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA DIII Men's Basketball Tournament in Belton on Friday and Saturday.

The first game on Friday will be St.Thomas against East Texas Baptist. St. Thomas, from the Houston area, made it to the tournament in their first year of eligibility after moving up from NAIA.

UMHB will take on Schreiner University in the second game on Friday. The Cru finished the year with a 21-5 record and fell in the American Southwest Conference semi-final game against Hardin-Simmons.

Schreiner finished the year 15-13 and won the SCAC Men's Basketball Tournament to cap off a four-game winning streak to end the year.

Last year, the Cru were NCAA DIII Quarterfinalists.

The championship will be played March 16-18 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.