UMHB hosts annual Touchdowns game

To honor Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the Cru hosted their annual Touchdowns event to celebrate over 100 participants during Saturday's game.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Touchdowns were scored on Saturday in Belton, but not just by the UMHB Crusaders football team.

The Athletic Department hosted its annual Touchdowns game in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness month.

Many of the participants have attended the event for several years. Kelsey Olson has been scoring touchdowns since she was a little girl.

“When they go out on the field, they just feel like they are the superstar. That is something that’s just incredible for these kids to feel," Becky Olson, Kelsey's mom, said.

Students and athletes from women's basketball, softball, football, baseball, tumbling and acrobatics all volunteered at the event.

"We have so much love and support for our community. And we think it’s so important for a town like Belton to be able to give back to everybody," Kate Myles, UMHB student and event volunteer, said. "And so we want to make this as special for everyone as possible and let the community know we love them and care about them."

They love them. They care about them. And most of all, they include them.

"Kids want to be included," Olson said. "In their eyes, they’re just like everybody else. To give them the opportunities that any other regular child or even young adult would be able to get is just incredible.”

During Saturday’s game, over 100 special needs children had the opportunity to cheer on the sidelines, dance with the Sader Belles, and of course, score their own touchdown at halftime.

"All of the parents just feel so much joy and relief to get to see their kid, their family member, their loved one, go out and have so much fun. They get to hang out with the football players and get acquainted with everyone in the community," Myles said. "It's such a special moment that is completely a lifetime memory.”

It's a moment and a memory that these families will cherish forever.

"I love when she’s down there and getting to cheer," Olson said. "Just seeing the smiles and the expressions on their face ... it’s heartwarming.”

Let the countdown officially begin for next year’s event!