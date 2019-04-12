BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed two players on the American Football Coaches Association’s (AFCA) All-America Teams.

Linebacker Tevin Jones was voted to the AFCA All-America First Team. The senior from Belton High School leads the Cru with 136 total tackles on the season and needs five more stops to tie the UMHB single-season record.

Jones also has 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks this season plus has added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass break-ups.

Defensive tackle Joey Longoria earned a spot on the AFCA All-America Second Team. The senior from Pearland High School has 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season.

Longoria leads UMHB defensive linemen with 58 total tackles and has five pass break-ups and a pair of blocked kicks on the year.

The Cru is 12-0 on the season and playing in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the 13th time in program history. UMHB will host Wisconsin-Whitewater for a 12 p.m. kickoff this Saturday at Crusader Stadium.