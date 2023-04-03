UMHB men's basketball hits buzzer beater to advance in NCAA tournament

The Cru won on a final second shot to advance to the third round

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team hit a time-expiring buzzer beater to advance to third round of the NCAA DIII basketball championship.

With 11 seconds left, Aaron Gregg hit a three-pointer for the Tigers to give them a one-point lead.

Trailing 70-69, the Crusaders took it down the floor and fumbled the ball around before Josiah Johnson hit a three-point shot that gave UMHB a two-point lead with no time left on the clock.

UMHB advances to play Christopher Newport University in the third round. The Captains went 26-3 in the regular season and enters this game on an 11-game winning streak.