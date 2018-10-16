SANDESTIN, Fla. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team posted their best score of the tournament in the final round and the Cru finished in 18th place at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational Tuesday in Florida.

The Cru carded a final round 298 to finish with a 308-317-298=923 for 18th place. Emory University raced to the team title after firing a 272-292-278=842. Huntingdon College took second place after posting 289-281-281=851, Southwestern University finished third at 282-292-282=856, Methodist University recorded a fourth place total of 295-284-282=861 and Illinois Wesleyan rounded out the top five with a 295-288-282=865 team total. The tournament includes many of the top Division III men’s golf programs in the country.

Dustin Dingler posted the top individual finish after shooting one-over 72 on Tuesday. Dingler’s 78-74-72=224 was good for a tie for 45th place. Parker Love tied for 71st place after carding a 75-81-75=231, Tyler Gonzalez shot 79-81-74=234 to tie for 78th place, Caleb Schwertner fired 77-81-77=235 to tie for 80th place and Cort Crawley finished 85th with a 78-81-79=238. Dan Shepherd of Methodist University won individual medalist honors after firing a 71-69-66=206.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament was played on a par-71, 6,659-yard layout at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Florida. The UMHB men will return to action with the Abilene Intercollegiate. That tournament will be played October 22-23 at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene.

