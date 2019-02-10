TEMPLE, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team took second place in the team standings at the UMHB Crusader Fall Intercollegiate Tournament Tuesday in Temple.

UMHB’s top team carded a 310-306 (616) to take second place. Concordia Texas won the tournament with a 298-301 (599).

St. Thomas (TX) finished in third place with a 310-312 (622), Trinity University took fourth place at 313-310 (523) and Howard Payne University rounded out the top five with a 316-310 (626). UMHB’s second team posted a 313-323 (636) to finish in eighth place in an 11-team field in the event.

Luis Legarreta, Jr. recorded the low individual finish for the Cru with a 78-74 (152) to tie for eighth place. Grant Russell (76-77) and Kaden Treybig (73-80) tied for 12th place after shooting 153’s.

Tyler Gonzalez posted a 79-77 (156) to tie for 19th place for UMHB, Nikolas Keratsopoulos tied for 23rd place at 80-77 (157), Ryan Russell tied for 29th place after recording an 81-78 (159), Brayden Pawlak tied for 33rd place with a 79-81=160, Parker Love’s 79-82 (161) was good for a tie for 35th, Liam Kightley-Kauser fired a 79-88 (167) to tie for 49th and Dustin Dingler shot 89-83 (172) to tie for 59th place. Concordia’s Ben Balen won individual medalist honors after carding 71-75 (146) to edge Belhaven’s Dalton McKinney by one stroke.

The two-day, 36-hole event was played on a par-72, 6,965-yard layout at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. The UMHB men will return to action with the Alamo City Classic in San Antonio on October 14-15th.

