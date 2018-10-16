SANDESTIN, Fla. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team slipped two spots in the team standings and the Cru is in 18th place after the second round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational Monday in Florida.

The Cru followed up an opening round 308 with a 317 on Monday for a two-day total of 625 to sit in 18th place. Emory continues to lead the tournament with a 272-292=564. Huntingdon College is in second place at 289-281=570, Southwestern University holds third place after posting 282-292=574 and Methodist University (295-284) and Guilford College (291-288) are tied for fourth place with 579 team totals. The tournament includes many of the top Division III men’s golf programs in the country.

Dustin Dingler is the low individual for UMHB two rounds deep. Dingler’s 78-74=152 is good for a share of 55th place. Parker Love’s 75-81=156 puts him in a tie for 71st place, Caleb Schwertner (77-81=158) is tied for 78th place, Cort Crawley is tied for 80th with a 78-81=159 and Tyler Gonzalez shares 83rd place with a 79-81=160 total. There is a three-way tie for the individual lead at 138.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being played on a par-71, 6,659-yard layout at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Florida. Teams will begin teeing off for Tuesday’s final round at 8 am.

