After 24 seasons at the helm, Pete Fredenburg retired as head coach of the Cru. On Saturday, Sept. 17, he was recognized with a field named in his honor.

BELTON, Texas — 24 seasons, 17 ASC titles, two National Championships.

With 24 years under his belt, Pete Fredenburg officially retired as UMHB head coach.

To honor his long list of accomplishments, the field at Crusader Stadium was officially named Fredenburg Field before Saturday night's game against Southwestern University.

"Well it's amazing. It's absolutely amazing," Pete Fredenburg said.

Those are the words many would use to describe Pete Fredenburg. In 1998, he started a UMHB football program from scratch and built it into a national powerhouse.

"I just kind of had a vision and I got people on board and man they went to work and really developed something really special," Pete said.

Something so special, that now a field is named after him and his entire family. Fredenburg Field.

"Those that have been around him and been a part of the program know what he's about. They know what he's done," Cody Fredenburg, Pete's son, said. "He's instilled so many qualities into these players and into this community. So it's pretty remarkable."

In 2018, Fredenburg had the Cru earn their first Division 3 National Championship title. But one wasn't enough. After a 57-24 win over North Central College, the Cru brought their second National Title back to Belton.



There is no doubt he is a remarkable coach. But many say he's an even more remarkable person.

"He's like another father figure," Baylor Mullins, UMHB safety from 2013-16, said. "I still talk to him a couple times a month. It just means the world to have the name, Fredenburg Field, named after him."

He may no longer be at the helm, but his legacy will forever live on.

"For us, he's coach. That's what his grandkids call him," Cody said. "They call him coach. But we're also enjoying the new time with coach."

Fredenburg is a coach who capped his historic career 231-39 overall, with a perfect 15-0 season, and another National Championship.

"I think God wanted me here. I embraced it. And I loved it," Pete said. "It's been a joyful, joyful ride for me and my family."

Fredenburg handed the reigns over to former Cru Defensive Coordinator Larry Harmon. Some big shoes to fill, but he learned from the best.

"I think Larry is doing a great job to get everything in the right direction. I'm happy for him," Pete said. "I'm proud for this program. And I'm proud of this university."

The Cru took home a 68-14 win Saturday against Southwestern University on a special night with Fredenburg right there in the stands.