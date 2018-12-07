BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletic Department has nominated women’s soccer player Sarah Rempe for the 2017-18 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA announced the 581 school nominees for the honor on Thursday, July 12th.

Rempe, a native of Lewisville, was a four-year starter at midfielder for the Cru women’s soccer team. She was named Second Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and earned First Team Academic All-American honors after leading the Cru women to a school record for victories and the first NCAA Division III National Championships appearance in program history as a senior. Rempe was American Southwest Conference Midfielder of the Year after scoring six goals and recording five assists this season. She was a four-time ASC All-Conference First Team selection and a three-time Academic All-Conference selection. Rempe was a two-time member of the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Team and graduated with a 4.00 GPA as a cellular biology major. Rempe was also very active on campus and in the Central Texas community during his time at UMHB and participated in a number of volunteer and service projects.

Rempe is one of four ASC nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. The conference office will choose one of those four nominees to advance as the ASC nominee for the honor. The NCAA will narrow the list to the top ten in each division before trimming the list to the top three finalists in each division. The 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced Sunday, October 28th. The NCAA Woman of the Year Award is based on academics, athletics, service and leadership. The 581 total nominees represent all three NCAA Divisions with 199 coming from Division III institutions. This is the 28th year of the NCAA Woman of the Year program and the 581 nominees are the most in program history.

