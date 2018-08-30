UMHB is two weeks away from opening the season at Albright College on September 8th. The Cru has won or shared every American Southwest Conference championship since 2005.

Last season, the offense averaged 35 points per game while the defense held opponents to just 7 points per game. "I think we are going to be amazing on offense." says De'Nerian Thomas. "We have a couple of quarterbacks that are really good. We have wide receivers that will go get the ball and an offensive line that can block."

© 2018 KCEN