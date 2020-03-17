BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Sam Moore was named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Team for the second-straight year.

Moore was a Third Team selection who finished second in the American Southwest Conference in scoring at 21.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game and recorded a team-best 112 assists.

Moore shot 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range and posted 40 steals on the year. He was also an ASC All-Conference and First Team All-West Division selection.

The Cru finished the season with a 15-11 overall record and tied for second place in the ASC West Division. UMHB advanced to the ASC Championship Tournament and fell to eventual conference champion LeTourneau University 94-90 in the Quarterfinals.

