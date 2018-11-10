BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader with Concordia Texas has moved up one day due to the threat of heavy rain in Belton on Saturday. The Cru and Tornados will now play on Friday, October 12th. The women’s game will start at 5 pm with the men to follow at 7:30 pm. The doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 13th.

The Cru women will bring a 7-3-2 overall record and 6-1 mark in American Southwest Conference play into Friday’s match. The Concordia women are 5-6 overall and 4-3 in ASC play. The UMHB men have a 9-3 overall record and are 5-2 in conference action. The Concordia men are 7-3-1 overall and 6-1 in the ASC on the season.

