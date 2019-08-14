BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor suspended its star punt returner on Wednesday for five games to open the 2019 season.

Sophomore Aaron Sims will miss the first five weeks due to an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to head coach Pete Fredenburg.

RELATED: Baylor Lady Bears dismiss guard Honesty Scott-Grayson for violation of team rules

Sims returned five punt returns for touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, totaling 553 punt-return yards on and adding 19 attempts. He also returned seven kickoffs for 117 yards.

A graduate of Cameron Yoe HS, Sims is scheduled to return when UMHB visits Southwestern on Oct. 19.

