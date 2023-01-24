UMHB women's basketball coach no longer with school

The Crusaders' assistant coach Kendra Foreman has been named interim head coach.

BELTON, Texas — UMHB Women's Basketball Head Coach Mark Morefield is no longer with the school.

Morefield and the school confirmed the news to 6 Sports on Tuesday, Jan. 24, both parties declined further comment at this time.

Morefield has been leading the program since 2015, guiding the Crusaders to their first NCAA Tournament appearances. In three berths to the Division III NCAA Tournament, the Cru have made the Sweet 16 each time.

The team is currently 13-4 overall and 8-2 in the American Southwest Conference

The school confirmed assistant coach Kendra Foreman is the interim head coach, moving forward.