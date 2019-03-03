RICHARDSON, Texas — The historic women's basketball season at UMHB just got a week longer.

UMHB beat UT-Dallas 66-57 at the UTD Activity Center Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

In the first half, the Crusaders' defense was stifling, holding UTD to 6.9 percent from the floor through 20:00.

In that time, 12 of the Comets' 16 first-half points came on free throws.

A lead which climbed as high as 21 for UMHB, which never trailed, got down to as little as three nearing the end of the third quarter.

"We just gotta keep reminding them what our gameplan is," UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. "Especially at that point in time, you gotta look at the situation. We’re still in control even though we’re only up by three.

No UMHB players scored in double figures in the first half; however, three ended up in that category, led by Alicia Blackwell with 21.

Hannah Holt and Kendall Rollins each added 13, with Holt also grabbing 10 rebounds.

The game was the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament game after a storied history as an NAIA program.

The Crusaders will face Washington-St. Louis in the next round. The women will find out where their Sweet 16 game will be played Sunday.

The other two teams rounding out their sectional are Transylvania and Thomas More.

"Nobody can ever take this away from these girls," Morefield said. "Even if we make five straight Sweet 16's, this will always be the first."