BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team jumped two spots in both of the national polls this week. The Cru is now 13th in the country in the D3hoops.com Top 25 and is #15 in the WBCA Top 25 Poll.

The Cru received votes worth 85 points to move up to #15 from last week’s 17th spot in the WBCA Top 25 Poll. Bowdoin is ranked #1 with six first-place votes and 197 total points. East Texas Baptist is ranked 13th by the WBCA and U.T.-Dallas is ranked 19th to give the American Southwest Conference three teams in the poll. Thomas More, a program UMHB will host in January, is ranked third in the country this week.

UMHB climbed to 13th in the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll with 310 points. Bowdoin is #1 with 18 first-place votes and 612 total points. ETBU is ranked 15th and U.T.-Dallas comes in at #22 this week. Thomas More is ranked #4 in that poll.

The Cru women are 8-0 on the season, including a victory over an Oglethorpe team that is also receiving votes this week. UMHB is 3-0 in ASC play and returns to action with a conference home game against University of the Ozarks on Saturday.

