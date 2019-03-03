BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team with continue its historic 2018-19 season with a trip to Crestview Hills, Kentucky for the Sectional Round of the NCAA Division III National Championships. Thomas More University will be the host for the Sectional with games on Friday and Saturday, March 8-9th.

UMHB will take on Washington (MO) University at 5 pm Eastern Time on Friday to open the Sectional Tournament. Thomas More will face Transylvania University at 7 pm on Friday to close out the first day. The two winners will face off at 6:30 Eastern Time on Saturday with a berth in the National Semifinals on the line. Live video and live statistics will be available for all of the games through the Thomas More Athletic Department website. Ticket information will be announced on Monday.

The Cru advanced to the Sectional Round with a 66-57 victory over conference rival UT Dallas on Saturday. UMHB improved to 27-3 on the season with that win. Washington is 21-6 on the season and advanced with an 86-78 win over George Fox University on Saturday. The Cru and Bears will be meeting for the first time in Friday night’s contest. UMHB was ranked 12th in the country in the final D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll of the regular season and tied for 13th in the WBCA Coaches Top 25 Poll. Washington University was tied for 19th in the WBCA Poll and was ranked 22nd by D3hoops. Thomas More (29-0) is #1 in both of the national polls. Transylvania (27-2) was ranked 18th by D3hoops and 24th by the WBCA.