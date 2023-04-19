UMHB: New women's basketball head coach named

The new coach spent time at Sul Ross State and most recently Hawai'i Pacific University.

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that Katie Novak-Lenoir will be the new women's head basketball coach on Wednesday, April 19.

Novak-Lenoir is coming from Division II Hawai'i Pacific University where she led the women's team to the quarterfinal of the PacWest Conference Tournament.

Prior to her short time at Hawai'i Pacific, Novak-Lenoir led the women's basketball team at Sul Ross State for five seasons. She was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Coach of the Year in 2021 and averaged the most wins per season in Lobos women's basketball history.

Novak-Lenoir is excited about this opportunity stating, "There is an abundance of talented returning players and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals this coming season."

The new coach has a proven track record of success and UMHB officials are ready for her to bring that success to campus.

"She has a history of improving every program she has led and we are excited to see what she and her teams accomplish at UMHB," Vice President for Athletics Mickey Kerr stated.

The team will officially be passed on to Novak-Lenoir on May 1.

