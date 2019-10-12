BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team keeps climbing in both National polls, with the Cru ranked 6th in one Top 25 ranking, and 9th in the other this week.

The Cru received votes worth 130 total points and moved up three spots in this week’s WBCA Top 25 Poll. Tufts took over the top spot with six first-place votes and 197 total points.

UMHB is the only American Southwest Conference program receiving mention in the WBCA Poll this week. Whitman, a team that fell to the Cru by 20 points last Saturday, dropped two spots to 14th. Upcoming UMHB opponent, Illinois Wesleyan, is ranked 22nd by the WBCA.

Mark Morefield's team moved up one spot to number six in the Nation in the D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll this week. The Cru totaled 467 total points in that poll.

Tufts is also ranked #1 and #2 in that poll. Whitman dropped to 15th and Illinois Wesleyan is also ranked 22nd in that poll. UMHB’s ASC rivals East Texas Baptist and UT Dallas are both receiving votes in the D3hoops.com poll.

The Cru is 5-1 overall and have a 1-0 mark in ASC play on the season after topping Whitman last week. UMHB returns to action with a non-conference home game against Texas Wesleyan University Thursday night at 7:30 pm.