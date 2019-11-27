GEORGETOWN, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team jumped out to a quick lead. They never looked back as the Cru rolled to an 84-51 victory over Southwestern University Tuesday night in Georgetown.

The Cru opened the game with a 16-0 run, holding Southwestern scoreless for the first 4:51 of the contest. UMHB led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and extended that advantage to 39-19 at halftime.

Mary Hardin-Baylor shot 53 percent from the field in the opening half and held the Pirates to 34 percent shooting. The lead grew to 39 points at the end of the third quarter and Southwestern never got closer than 30 points the rest of the way as the Cru coasted to the victory.

Kendall Rollins led UMHB with 19 points on 8-14 shooting while Allaira Jones added 14 points and Madison McCoy had 11 points and five assists. Twelve different players scored the Cru and the team shot 53 percent from the floor on the night, including 11-20 from three-point range to help overcome a 3-12 night at the free-throw line.

Noel Pratts and Lauren Fulenwider had 13 points apiece to lead Southwestern. The Pirates shot 34 percent as a team and were just 4-13 from beyond the arc while turning the ball over 21 times on the night.

UMHB improves to 3-1 with the victory. The Cru will host Rhodes College for a 3:30 pm tip-off on Sunday at the Mayborn Campus Center.

