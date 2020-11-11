UMHB women's basketball season opener canceled

The season opener at Texas Wesleyan University scheduled for November 17 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Texas Wesleyan

BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season opener at Texas Wesleyan University scheduled for November 17 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Texas Wesleyan.

The game will not be rescheduled, but UMHB has added a road game at Abilene Christian at 5:30 p.m. on December 10 to replace the cancelled contest.

The Cru women are now scheduled to open the season at UNT-Dallas on December 1. UMHB’s home opener is currently scheduled for Friday, December 4, against Arlington Baptist.