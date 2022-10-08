UMHB women's basketball team holding school supply drive to benefit Uvalde kids

BELTON, Texas — After holding a camp for Robb Elementary students, a central Texas basketball team isn't done helping.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball program is holding a school supply drive for Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, after a tragic shooting in late May.
The Crusaders, led by head coach Mark Morefield, held a camp for Robb students in Uvalde in July.
"We had girls who wanted to help but couldn't make it," Morefield told 6 News after the camp. "We're planning to take the entire team down there."
The Crusaders will be collecting school supplies at the entrance to the Mayborn Campus Center on the UMHB campus Wed. Aug. 17th-Fri. Aug. 19th from 2-6 p.m.
The list of supplies the team is collecting, according to a post on its social media, is as follows:
- Binders (1" or 1-1/2")
- Dividers with pockets
- Composition notebooks
- 1-subject spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
- 3-subject spiral notebooks
- Notebook paper (wide-ruled)
- Large graph paper
- Plastic folders with brads
- Pencil pouches
- Handheld pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pencil cap erasers
- Large erasers
- Assorted highlighters
- Red pens
- Black permanent markers
- Dry erase markers
- Crayola markers (both regular and washable)
- Colored pencils
- Jumbo glue sticks
- 7-inch scissors
- Cloros or Lysol wipes
- Facial tissues
- Paper towels
- Hand sanitizer
The team will travel to deliver the donations on Aug. 20th.
The Mayborn Campus Center is located near the intersection of University Drive and W. Martin Luther King Avenue in Belton, in the heart of the UMHB campus.
