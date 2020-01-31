ABILENE, Texas — No. 16 Mary Hardin-Baylor pulled away in the second half and rolled to a 74-59 victory over McMurry University in Abilene. The Cru improved to 15-3 overall and 8-1 in American Southwest Conference play.



UMHB started to pull away late in the second quarter and took a 35-30 lead into halftime. The lead would grow to double digits at 50-40 with 5:05 left to play in the third quarter as UMHB led by 11 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cru opened the final quarter with an 8-1 run to push the lead to an 18-point advantage as they coasted to its sixth consecutive win.



Hannah Holt led the Cru with 16 points while Kendall Rollins chipped in with 11 points. Ke’Aunna Johnson came off the bench to score 10 points and Alicia Blackwell had nine points and a team-best ten rebounds.

UMHB shot 41 percent as a team and outrebounded the War Hawks 41-38 on the night. The Cru was 9-11 from the free-throw line but hit just 5-23 from three-point range.



Sarah Doherty led McMurry with 17 points and Abrelle Godfrey was the only other War Hawk in double figures with 14 points. McMurry turned the ball over 19 times and shot 38 percent as a team in the game.



The Cru will close out the road trip with a 1 p.m. tip-off at Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. UMHB will then return home to host Sul Ross State and Howard Payne next week.