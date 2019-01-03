RICHARDSON, Texas — In the program's first trip to the postseason as a member of the NCAA, UMHB women's basketball found a rhythm guiding them to the second round.

The Crusaders, in the program's first NCAA Tournament game, defeated Rhodes College 70-56 at the University of Texas at Dallas.

"I'm proud for our team, our program, our university," coach Mark Morefield said. "This is obviously our first tournament win in the NCAA era, I'm just proud of our girls and the relentlessness that they continue to show."

Alicia Blackwell came out hot for UMHB, scoring 11 of the Cru's 13 first-quarter points and finishing with 18. However, the Lynx held a 16-13 advantage through 10 minutes.

"I think there were just a little bit, in those first nine minutes, of just emotions and it being the first NCAA Tournament," Morefield said.

In the second quarter, UMHB out-scored Rhodes 26-7, taking a 16-point lead into the locker room.

Rhodes shot less than 25 percent from the floor in the second quarter, while UMHB shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the same time, finishing the half at 57.1 percent from 3.

Going into the fourth quarter, UMHB had a dominant 52-32 lead.

Hannah Holt, the Crusaders' leading scorer all season, led all scorers again Friday, with 20 to go with five assists. Fourteen of those 20 came in the second half.

UMHB will now face UT-Dallas for a trip to the Sweet 16. That game tips off Saturday at 7 p.m. at the UTD Activity Center in Richardson. UTD defeated UMHB in the American Southwest Conference championship game.

"I know we can go further than any team in this program's history has gone," Blackwell said. "We've already done it, so far. I know we can keep it going."