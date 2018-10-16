SANDESTIN, Fla. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team fired its best round of the tournament on the final day of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational Tuesday in Florida. The Cru would finish the event in 15th place in the team standings.

UMHB fired a final round 319 to finish with a 338-332-319=989 total. Rhodes College pulled away over the final two rounds to win the tournament with a 317-300-303=920 score. Carnegie-Mellon finished in second place after shooting 319-310-309=938, Washington-St. Louis took third place at 321-316-302=939, Berry College claimed fourth place after posting 311-319-321=951 and Methodist University (313-323-318) and Oglethorpe University (322-318-314) shared fifth place with 954 scores. An 18-team field featuring many of the nation’s top programs competed in the tournament.

Olivia Robinson was the best individual finisher for the Cru after firing a final round 77. Robinson finished with a 72-79-77=228 and finished in sixth place. Cassidy Rawls carded an 84-89-79=252 for UMHB to tie for 69th place, Victoria Gleghorn posted 87-83-85=255 and finished 76th, Annie Hasselbach recorded a 95-81-80=256 to tie for 77th place and Jade Ming shot 100-92-83=275 for the Cru to tie for 89th place. Tabitha Diehl of Rhodes won individual medalist honors after firing a 76-75-72=223.

The three-day, 54-hole event was played on a par-72, 5,804-yard layout at Baytowne Golf Course in Sandestin, Florida. The tournament closes out the fall schedule for the UMHB women.

