SANDESTIN, Fla. – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team moved up one spot in the team standings on the second day of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational Monday in Florida. The Cru is now in 15th place as a team through two days of the tournament.

UMHB followed Sunday’s 338 with a second round 332 and the Cru’s 670 total is good for 15th place. Rhodes College took over the team lead with a 317-300=617, 12 shots ahead of Carnegie-Mellon’s second place total of 319-310=629. Berry College is in third place with a 311-319=630, Birmingham Southern is in fourth place at 318-315=633 and Methodist University’s 313-323=636 rounds out the top five. There is an 18-team field competing in the tournament.

Olivia Robinson is still the low individual for UMHB with a 72-79=151. Robinson is tied for third place individually, three shots behind Berry’s Karley Hammond (73-75=148). Victoria Gleghorn is tied for 67th for the Cru after shooting 87-83=170, Cassidy Rawls is tied for 74th with a 84-89=173, Annie Hasselbach is 83rd after firing a 95-81=176 and Jade Ming’s 100-92=192 is good for 91st place.

The three-day, 54-hole event is being played on a par-72, 5,804-yard layout at Baytowne Golf Course in Sandestin, Florida. Teams will begin teeing off for Tuesday’s final round at 8 am.

