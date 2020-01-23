BELTON, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis team is picked to finish fourth in the West Division of the American Southwest Conference in the league’s sixth annual Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Cru totaled 36 points in the balloting of ASC head coaches to finish as the pick at No. 4. Hardin-Simmons was picked to win the West Division with eight first-place votes and 63 total points.

Concordia Texas was picked second with the other four first-place votes and 60 total points. McMurry University is picked third, just ahead of UMHB with 50 total points.

Howard Payne University was picked fifth with 26 total points and Sul Ross State University rounds out the West Division Poll with 18 total points. UT Dallas was picked to win the East Division with 12 first-place votes and 72 total points.

UMHB’s Nathalie Galligan and Victoria Rendon were also both named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.

Galligan and Rendon represent UMHB on the Preseason Players to Watch list. Galligan is a freshman from McAllen High School. Rendon is a freshman from Ennis High School.

The UMHB women return two letter winners from a team that finished 3-7 overall last season. The Cru will open the 2020 spring schedule with a non-conference home match against Southwestern University on February 8.