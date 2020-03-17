BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Team for the second straight year. Holt is a First Team selection for the second season in a row.

Holt, a senior guard from Lumberton High School, led the Cru in scoring with 16.2 points per game and she also became UMHB’s Division III era career scoring leader this season. Holt added 4.8 rebounds per game and led the Cru with 60 steals.

She shot 46 percent from the field and recorded 48 assists on the year. Holt was American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Year and ASC West Division Defensive Player of the Year this season. The senior also added ASC All-Conference, All-West Division First Team and West Division All-Defensive Team honors this year.

The Cru women finished the season with a 26-4 overall record and won the ASC Tournament title for the first time in program history. UMHB advanced to the Sectional Round of the NCAA Division III National Championships for the second consecutive year before the tournament was canceled with 16 teams still playing.

