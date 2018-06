Former UMHB quarterback Blake Jackson was released by the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

Jackson confirmed the release to Channel 6 Sports Director Nick Canizales.

Jackson signed with Calgary in May and took part in the team's pre-season workouts.

He said he and his agent will test the market with the hopes to continue playing professional football.

Jackson was the Crusaders' QB when they won the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

