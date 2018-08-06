BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been selected to be a member of the USA Division III Basketball Select Team. That team will participate in a tour of Brazil in late July.

Rollins, a rising junior guard/forward from Tompkins High School, is one of just ten players invited to play for the team and is the only American Southwest Conference player to participate. She was an All-Region selection last season and also earned ASC West Division Player of the Year honors. Rollins averaged 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season. She added 40 steals and 40 assists while earning ASC All-Conference and First Team All-West Division honors. Rollins’ play helped lead the UMHB women to a school NCAA Division III era record for victories and the ASC Championship Game, where the Cru fell to East Texas Baptist 71-70. She was ASC West Division Freshman of the Year following the 2016-17 season for UMHB.

“We are excited for Kendall to experience this opportunity to represent our country and UMHB,” Cru Head Coach Mark Morefield said. “Brazil has a storied tradition in the game of basketball and this experience will be one that Kendall grows from. Anytime you have a chance to go against international competition it can only be a positive.”

The team will be coached by Luther College Head Coach Amanda Bailey. The tour runs from July 16-25th. This is the ninth year the USA Division III Select Team has toured and played in Brazil.

