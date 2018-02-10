BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player K.J. Miller has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for this week. Miller was recognized for his performance in the Cru’s 77-7 victory over Southwestern University last Saturday.

Miller, a sophomore wide receiver and kick returner from West Orange Stark High School, returned a Pirate punt 84 yards for a touchdown on his only return of the game. It was the fourth longest punt return in UMHB history and was Miller’s second punt return for a score this season. He currently leads all NCAA divisions in punt return average.

The Cru is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in American Southwest Conference play on the season. UMHB will host undefeated and top ten ranked Hardin-Simmons University (4-0, 3-0 ASC) in a 6 pm kickoff this Saturday at Crusader Stadium.

