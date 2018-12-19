BELTON, Texas – Just days after winning his second national championship, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg has been named NCAA Division III Region III Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association for the 10th time in his career. Fredenburg guided the Cru to a 24-16 victory over Mount Union in Stagg Bowl XLVI last Friday as the program claimed its second national title in three years. UMHB finished 15-0 and was a unanimous #1 in both national polls. The Cru also won its 16th American Southwest Conference championship with a 9-0 league record.

“I know this award has my name on it, but it is really a reflection of all of the hard work of so many people,” Fredenburg said. “Our players, assistant coaches and staff members have worked so hard to take this program to this point and this award is really a credit to them for all of their efforts. I am very humbled to be recognized this way and I am very grateful to everyone involved.”

Fredenburg is the only head coach the Cru has had in the 21-year history of the program. He has guided UMHB to a 222-39 record and 15 NCAA Division III National Championships appearances during his tenure. The Cru has won or shared 16 ASC championships in that time. This is the 10th AFCA Regional Coach of the Year honor for Fredenburg. He was also named Region III Coach of the Year following the 2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 seasons. Fredenburg is now tied for third place on the all-time list of AFCA Regional Coach of the Year honorees with Danny Hale of West Chester and Bloomsburg State with 10 selections. Mount Union’s Larry Kehres is the all-time leader with 17 selections and Penn State’s Joe Paterno was honored 11 times in his career. Fredenburg is also an 11-time ASC Coach of the Year.

The American Football Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year honors are voted on by active members of the AFCA. The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.

