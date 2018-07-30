BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor linebacker Tevin Jones has been named to the D3football.com Preseason All-America Team. Jones was a First Team selection and has also been honored by three other publications this preseason.

Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton High School, led UMHB with 129 total tackles last season and was a Third Team All-American. Jones added 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and five pass break-ups. He earned First Team American Southwest Conference All-Conference honors and was a First Team All-South Region selection, as well. Jones set a pair of UMHB records with 19 tackles against East Texas Baptist and a 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Southwestern University. He was voted Team Captain by his teammates this offseason.

Jones also earned First Team Preseason All-America honors from Lindy’s Magazine, Street and Smith Magazine and the College Football Yearbook. He was the only defensive player from the ASC to earn a spot on the D3football.com All-American Teams.

UMHB football finished 14-1 overall last season and fell to Mount Union 12-0 in Stagg Bowl XLV. The Cru expects to return 42 lettermen and five starters on both sides of the ball from that team this year.

