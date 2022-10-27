University rolls to set up district title bout in Week 11

The Trojans went 0-10 in 2021 and will look to win a share of the District 11-5A Div. II title in 2022.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The University Trojans are writing history on their Waco campus.

Thursday, the Trojans rolled past Pflugerville Connally 78-7 at The Pfield in Pflugerville. The win sets University up to play for at least a share of the District 11-5A Div. II championship.

University started the game Thursday fast, jumping out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and leading 41-7 at halftime.

The Trojans went 0-10 in 2021, with their closest game being a 45-27 loss at Joshua. This season, University (5-4 overall, 4-1 district) has responded to a 1-3 non-district schedule by only losing to Elgin in district play, which would also win a share of the district if University beat Belton.