BASEBALL:

CLASS 4A REGION III FINAL:

Salado vs. Jasper - all games at Montgomery HS

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Game 3: follows game 2 if necessary

CLASS 3A REGION III FINAL:

Clifton vs. Kirbyville - all games at Mike Carter Field in Tyler

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 12:30 PM

Game 3: follows game 2 if necessary

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT - DELL DIAMOND

SEMIFINALS:

Abbott vs. Fayetteville - at 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.

