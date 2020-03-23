WACO, Texas — Baylor’s Lauren Cox earned first-team All-American honors and Te’a Cooper was an honorable mention All-American selection from the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday.

Cox became the fifth Baylor player to earn first-team honors from the USBWA, and it marks the 11th time a Lady Bears has earned first-team.

Cox joins Sophia Young (2005, 2006), Brittney Griner (2011, 2012, 2013), Odyssey Sims (2012, 2013, 2014) and Nina Davis (2015, 2016) as a first-team award winner. Cox was also a USBWA All-American in 2019 as a third-team selection.

The senior from Flower Mound averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season. All in all, it marks the seventh postseason national recognition for Cox and second this season.

She was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press Thursday, named honorable mention All-America by the WBCA in 2018 and 2019, and she was a third-team All-American by the USBWA in 2019.

Cox finished her career with 1,570 points, 982 rebounds, 363 assists and 301 blocks in 131 games played. The All-America honor adds to her list of postseason awards.

She was named Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team and was selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team by both the Big 12 head coaches and the Waco Tribune-Herald. Cox was also named the Texas MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

Cooper, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, earned her second national postseason award along with the AP’s honorable mention All-America nod Thursday. She led Baylor in total points with 408 averaging 13.6 per contest while adding 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

She shot a career-best .415 from beyond the three-point arc and led the Lady Bears with 56 treys made. Cooper was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the league’s head coaches and the Waco Tribune-Herald along with first-team All-Big 12 honors from both entities.

