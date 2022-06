The Valley Mills Eagles won the 2A State Title, their fourth in school history.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Valley Mills Eagles are Class 2A State Champions after defeating the Shiner Comanches.

The Eagles last won a state title in baseball in 1992.

CHAMPIONS. @VM_Athletics wins the 2A State Title! Cooper Ewing a total hero in this one. @KCENSports pic.twitter.com/3P4LcrVGyt — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 9, 2022

The Eagles took an early 4-1 lead before the Comanches cut it in half in the bottom of the 7th with an error that plated a run.