Valley Mills upends New Home, clinches spot in State Championship Game

The Eagles saw their lead evaporate, but held on to win in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — For the first time since 2018, a Central Texas team will play for a state baseball championship.

Wednesday, Valley Mills beat New Home, 4-3, in the UIL 2A State Semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock to advance to Thursday's State Championship Game.

Scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning, Valley Mills scored three runs in the frame when Cason Johnson, Preston Montgomery and Elandis Taylor all crossed the plate.

The Leopards struck back in the top of the fifth inning to make it 3-1, before tying the game in the sixth.

But, Kaleb Kuligowski scored the game-winning run in the bottom half to send the Eagles to the title game.

Thomas Perez pitched 5.2 innings for the Eagles, striking out five and only allowing one earned run and one walk. Cooper Ewing closed it out with the final 1.1 innings, striking out a pair without allowing a hit.

The Eagles will face the winner of Shiner and Garrison in the Class 2A State Championship Game. First pitch is scheduled for Noon Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.