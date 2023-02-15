Vince Young says "Change is good" during Temple visit

The football great helped open the new Crunch Fitness in Temple.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Former NFL player and University of Texas National Championship-Winning QB Vince Young stopped by Temple to help launch the new Crunch Fitness in town.

The new gym offers miles of cardio, brand new machines, weights, HIIT training, personal trainers, classes and more.

The facility will be open 24/7 after a 9 am opening February 16th.

Anchor Lindsay Liepman stopped by to talk to Vince about community, CRUNCH and his thoughts on UT's move to the SEC now that a date has been set.

Plans to build the fitness center were announced in November 2021 and according to a press release from the company, would come at a cost of $4 million.

The franchise already has locations in Killeen and Waco.

The new facility is located at 4501 S. General Bruce Dr. in the Cinemark shopping center.

The company expected to hire more than 100 people for jobs that include manager, fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service, facility technicians and babysitters.

Crunch offers spin classes, Zumba, yoga, pilates among other things.