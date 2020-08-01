BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past two seasons Bill Teerlinck has coached the defensive line for the Buffalo Bills. He has resigned that position and he is headed to Virginia Tech where he will coach the same group.

Teerlinck began his coaching career at Illinois State. He and Hokies head coach Justin Fuente were both assistants with the Redbirds.

Teerlinck began his NFL coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts. From 2007 to 2011. He returned to the college ranks with Nevada in 2012.

He joined the Bills shortly after Sean McDermott became the Bills head coach in 2017.

