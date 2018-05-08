SUSSEX, DELAWARE — The District 9 All-Stars from Waco made it to the Senior League Softball World Series championship game on Sunday.

The all-stars represented the Southwest region of the United States and battling the Philippines who were the Asia-Pacific representative.

District 9 upset reigning world champion Delaware in the semifinals on Saturday night to advance to the title game.

The Philippines got off to a hot start and never looked back, winning 7-0, to take home the Senior League Softball World Series title. Pitcher Royevel Palma had 15 strikeouts on the day.

The District 9 All-Stars finish the year as World Series runner-up.

