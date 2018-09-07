D1 Training Facility in Waco is hosting a free "F.A.S.T." Academy for local high school athletes.

F.A.S.T. stands for fundamental agility and speed training.

The camp is open to athletes ages 14-18 and is held every Friday afternoon from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

The camp is designed to help athletes master speed and agility concepts in a highly competitive atmosphere. There is no heavy lifting.

D1 F.A.S.T. is coached by former local high school athletes who have gone on to play at the collegiate level. Some of the coaches include former Midway Panther and current Baylor softball player Taylor Ellis, former McGregor star and UMHB National Champion Keith Reinike and former Midway/Houston Baptist football player B.J. Kelly.

For more information and to register, visit www.d1training.com/waco.

