Marty Herbst, who has been a staple at Waco ISD has retired after a 26-year career.

Herbst told Channel 6 Sports Director Nick Canizales that he has been leaning towards retirement after talking to his staff all spring and felt the time was right.

Last season, Waco High School went 6-5 overall, 3-3 in district play, falling to Ennis 48-7 in the Class 5A Bi-District Round.

Prior to his time at Waco ISD, Herbst was employed at Bay City.

© 2018 KCEN