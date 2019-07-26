WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District announced three new coaches who would be taking over three varsity programs Thursday.

Ricardo Felix will be leading the University High School boys basketball program, according to WISD.

At Waco High School, Jesus Anaya will take over girls soccer, and Manuel Ordones will head the softball program.

Felix and Ordones have both served the district's athletics program previously in their careers.

Since 2010, Felix served as the first assistant and junior varsity coach of the boys basketball program he will now be overseeing. During those nine years, the program secured five district championships, seven playoff berths and an overall record of 184-98.

Odrones was formerly an assistant coach for Waco High softball and baseball coach at Connally High School.

He was also the head coach for McLennan Community College's softball program for 15 years where he had an overall record of 585-280. During that time, he led the team to two conference championships, four trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association's national tournament.

Anaya most recently worked at Kerrville ISD where he was the junior varsity and assistant varsity coach for Tivy High School's girls soccer teams. He coached at Tivy since December 2015, and the team saw its highest number of wins in school history during its 2018-19 season.

Johnny Tusa, WISD's director of athletics, said the district is looking forward to the new assignments.

"Waco ISD is excited to bring in both new and familiar faces to these head coaching positions," Tusa said. "Each of these coaches brings experience marked by success and a unique perspective to their sport. I'm confident they will grow and strengthen each of their respective programs."

The 2019-2020 boys basketball regular season will begin in early November. Girls soccer will follow later in the fall semester. Softball will kick off in early 2020.