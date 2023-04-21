Waco ISD names Kaeron Johnson new University High Head Football Coach

Johnson currently serves as the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator at Midway High School.

WACO, Texas — University High School has a new head football coach.

Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love has made the announcement that Kaeron Johnson will step into the role as the school's new head football coach and athletic coordinator.

Johnson is currently the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator at Midway High School. Before Midway, Johnson was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Fulshear High School, where he helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance in school history.

“I am impressed with his defensive background and experience. His presence and confidence are unmatched," said Love. “He devotes time and attention to developing a great defense, which is key to winning championships.”

In his own time on the field, Johnson played half back and defensive tackle. While playing with Baylor, he helped the Bears win both Alamo Bowl and Holiday Bowl Championships. As a Baylor Bear, Johnson received the academic all-conference and 3rd team all-conference fullback awards.

Johnson has also served as a special education and physical education teacher for 11 years.

“I feel awesome about this opportunity," said Johnson. "I want to take University High School to the next level and bring home a championship. I plan to continue to build on the success of the previous head coach and honor the hard work of the coaching staff and team moving forward. It is a pleasure to serve the Waco community that I grew to love during my time at Baylor.”

Johnson completed a bachelor's of science in human health performance and recreation during his time at Baylor University. He also earned a master's of education degree from Concordia University and is certified to teach special education, physical education and health.

“After an incredible season for our Trojans last year, this position received tremendous interest from across the state,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “I appreciate the process Coach Love and his leadership team put in place to review applications and interview finalists. I look forward to seeing how Kearon’s energy and passion further builds upon University’s strong foundation of community and commitment to our student athletes.”