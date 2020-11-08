Waco ISD selects Rodney Smith as new Assistant Athletic Director

Smith will remain the Trojan’s head football coach through the 2020 season

WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District Athletic Director Ed Love announced University High School’s head football coach Rodney Smith as the district’s next assistant athletic director.

Smith will take over for Jack Stanley, who retired after 34 years with the district. Smith will continue his role as University’s athletic coordinator and head coach until after the 2020 football season.

“It’s so important for our athletes to have consistency, especially during what will be an unconventional 2020 season,” Love said. “Rodney’s leadership always brings out the very best in our student-athletes, and I’m grateful that he’ll get to spend one more football season with his squad.”

Smith has overseen strength and conditioning at University High over the summer. Despite a few starts and stops with training because of COVID-19, Smith sais he’s more determined than ever to be a resource and provide support to his student-athletes.

“I want to first thank God, Mr. Love and Dr. Kincannon for making this dream come true,” Smith said. “They’ve given me the opportunity to continue to work for our student-athletes and coaches. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Mr. Love and the Waco ISD community of staff, parents and students as we guide our athletics programs into a new chapter.

All 19 years of Smith’s coaching and teaching career have been with Waco ISD at University. He began as an aid, spent the next 16 years as a physical education teacher and took over the reins of head football coach and athletic coordinator in 2017.

Smith has strong ties to University where he was a star quarterback in the early 1990s before he joined the Baylor Bears as a defensive back.

“Coach Smith is very passionate and enthusiastic,” Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “He has already made a tremendous impact on the University athletics program, and we are excited for the positive influence he is certain to bring to athletes district-wide.”